DPS Group Global: DPS Group Adds Senior Project Managers John Doring and Bill Rochelle

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced that John Doring and Bill Rochelle have joined the company as senior project managers reporting to the director of project management, Matt Hubbs. John and Bill will plan and organize all architectural and engineering functions specific to their respective projects, coordinate interaction between project teams and clients, and provide guidance on technical resource loading.

"John and Bill each bring a strong technical design discipline background along with experience managing architectural and engineering/design projects in the biotech, pharmaceutical, or nutraceutical industries," said Matt. "Their proven track record of superior client service and attention to detail will benefit both our clients and DPS. We are proud to add them to the DPS team."

John Doring, Senior Project Manager

John Doring has over 35 years of experience in project management and construction management across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, chemical, industrial, and healthcare. Previously, John was vice president of engineering services at HH Technology, where he managed a series of projects and facility expansions. Over the course of his career, John has held design and management positions where he was responsible for a portfolio of life science projects for prominent operating companies such as Pfizer. In addition to serving as a director of engineering services, he has extensive field experience as a construction manager and program manager.

John earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University.

Bill Rochelle, Senior Project Manager

Bill Rochelle is a results-focused, innovative leader with over 25 years of experience leading large, cross-functional capital projects and delivering project commitments that meet customer expectations in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, Bill served as chief operating officer and operations manager at DECCO Process Solutions and director of project management for Chart Energy & Chemicals.

Bill received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University, and he is a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain, including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation, as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost-effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

