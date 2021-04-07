Anzeige
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2021 | 16:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2020 Annual ESG Report

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its third annual ESG Report.

As for previous years, the 2020 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact as well as reporting guidelines for NASDAQ/Euronext stock exchanges.

The ESG reports can be found on the Company's website).

For further queries, please contact:
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 53

April 07, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • 2020 ESG report Golden Ocean Group Ltd (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7504915f-9ec7-4e89-a55f-802fb8c7b7b3)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
