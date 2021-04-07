Ernst Russ (ERAG) continues to build its position in the maritime business with the acquisition of two ships in December 2020 and another two in February 2021. As a result, it now owns a majority interest in 18 vessels and a significant interest in a further 13. Management expects ERAG's own fleet to be the main driver of significant improvements in both revenue and operating income in FY21, as it should benefit from robust charter rates. As part of its strategic consolidation in FY20 to focus on ship owning and maritime investment management, ERAG has a new segment structure, which includes shipping and management services operations. These had c €0.8bn of assets under management (AUM) at end-December 2020, across 67 funds in both the shipping and alternative investment markets.

