Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jamie Newall to its board of directors.

Mr. Newall is an experienced senior executive director, having served as a director or executive officer of numerous publicly listed companies. He was Investment Director of Intrepid Financial, an incubator of natural resource companies for eight years. More recently he has been interim CEO of Conversis, one of the UK's leading language service providers and is Voluntary CEO of Oracle Cancer Trust, the UK's largest head and neck cancer research charity. Mr. Newall is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds a Masters Degree in Law.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

