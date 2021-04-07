Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

Anzeige
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
06.04.21
17:27 Uhr
2,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9602,02018:27
1,9702,00017:47
Dow Jones News
07.04.2021 | 17:55
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
07-Apr-2021 / 16:23 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 April 2021 
 
 
Genel Energy plc (the Company) 
 
2021 Awards - Notification of Transactions by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) 
 
 
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over 
its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 6 April 2021 to the PDMRs set out 
below. 
 
PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the 
end of a three-year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then 
exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. 
 
PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award and will be 
transferred following the end of a three-year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. 
 
The PSP performance period will run from 6 April 2021 to 5 April 2024. 
 
Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive 
Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. 
 
The PSP awards are as follows: 
 
Name      No. of shares subject to PSP  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
        Award              notification 
Bill Higgs   466,201             2,395,319 
Esa      388,069             2,867,703 
Ikaheimonen 
Michael Adams 175,925             870,623 
Pars Kutay   284,064             1,305,397 
Paul Weir   172,475             486,577

In addition, the Executive Directors elected to defer a proportion of their annual 2020 cash bonus into Company shares. Deferred bonus share awards were made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

Deferred Bonus Share awards: 

Name     No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held 
       Share Award                following notification 
Bill Higgs  60,006                  2,395,319 
Esa      49,949                  2,867,703 
Ikaheimonen 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                      Bill Higgs 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                               JE00B55Q3P39 
                                i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                 Performance Share Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction            ii. Grant of nil-cost options as Deferred Bonus Share 
                                 awards 
 
                                i. Nil cost 
                               ii. 466,201 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)             iii. Nil cost 
                               60,006 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                               526,207 
       -Price 
                               Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             6 April 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                      Esa Ikaheimonen 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 CFO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                               JE00B55Q3P39 
                                i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Performance Share Plan 
                               ii. Grant of nil-cost options as Deferred Bonus Share 
                                 awards 
                                i. Nil cost 
                               388,069 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                               iii. Nil cost 
                               49,949 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                               438,018 
       -Price 
                               Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             6 April 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Michael Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
                                Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Performance Share Plan 
 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                175,925 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                175,925 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             6 April 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                    Pars Kutay 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status               Head of Government & Public Affairs 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                     549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the 
                             Company's performance share plan 
                             Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                             284,064 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                             284,064 
       -Price 
                             Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction           6 April 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction          Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                172,475 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                172,475 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             6 April 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 97659 
EQS News ID:  1182053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT)

