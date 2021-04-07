Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Apr-2021 / 16:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 April 2021 Genel Energy plc (the Company) 2021 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Performance Share Plan ('PSP') on 6 April 2021 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options, which become exercisable following the end of a three-year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share award and will be transferred following the end of a three-year performance period, subject to the satisfaction of performance targets. The PSP performance period will run from 6 April 2021 to 5 April 2024. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. The PSP awards are as follows: Name No. of shares subject to PSP Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following Award notification Bill Higgs 466,201 2,395,319 Esa 388,069 2,867,703 Ikaheimonen Michael Adams 175,925 870,623 Pars Kutay 284,064 1,305,397 Paul Weir 172,475 486,577

In addition, the Executive Directors elected to defer a proportion of their annual 2020 cash bonus into Company shares. Deferred bonus share awards were made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

Deferred Bonus Share awards:

Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Total number of shares over which options/awards are held Share Award following notification Bill Higgs 60,006 2,395,319 Esa 49,949 2,867,703 Ikaheimonen 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 10 pence each of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan b) Nature of the transaction ii. Grant of nil-cost options as Deferred Bonus Share awards i. Nil cost ii. 466,201 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) iii. Nil cost 60,006 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 526,207 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 10 pence each of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's b) Nature of the transaction Performance Share Plan ii. Grant of nil-cost options as Deferred Bonus Share awards i. Nil cost 388,069 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) iii. Nil cost 49,949 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 438,018 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's b) Nature of the transaction Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 175,925 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 175,925 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Pars Kutay 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT)

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost contingent share award under the Company's performance share plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 284,064 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 284,064 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 172,475 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 172,475 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 97659 EQS News ID: 1182053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2021 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT)