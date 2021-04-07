SIPPIO Carrier Connect Extends Microsoft Teams UCaaS Opportunity

Communications service simplifies voice-enablement with automation, empowering carriers and channel partners with flexibility and choice for building voice practices

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / SIPPIO, the only company to offer a 100 percent, Azure-native based cloud platform, today reported that its SIPPIO Carrier Connect service will be available via Microsoft Operator Connect.

Carrier Connect allows telcos to offer voice-enabled Microsoft Teams for customers combining their own SIP carrier services with SIPPIO's platform, tools, and automation. SIPPIO Carrier Connect can be offered as either a managed service or via a customer self-care model.

"SIPPIO Carrier Connect provides our Carrier partners today with a platform they can white label, expanding the offerings they take to market," said SIPPIO Chief Evangelist, Paul McMillan. "We are excited to extend this same capability to Operator Connect."

As a Microsoft Co-Sell Partner, SIPPIO aligns development of its Cloud enablement platform with Microsoft's commitment to fostering productivity through collaboration.

"SIPPIO is committed to empowering the marketplace with advanced cloud services, such as Carrier Connect, which help address increasing enterprise demand for voice-enabled collaboration," added McMillan.

About SIPPIO

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SIPPIO is the largest, secure, Azure-based provider of voice calling services for Microsoft Teams, globally. A Microsoft Co-Sell partner, SIPPIO provides partners with a fully automated, 100 percent Azure native, end-to-end solution to put voice in Microsoft Teams. Available in 60 countries with toll free and emergency services, SIPPIO does not require any code, build or maintenance. SIPPIO activates full outbound calling capabilities in minutes, requires no hardware or professional services, and scales to your business needs to not only enhance communications and collaboration, but to also unify the modern workplace experience.

