Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.04.2021 | 18:29
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Proportion of shares on Nasdaq Iceland pledged as collateral - March 2021

See the attached Excel file.

The calculations are based on information about shares that have been admitted
to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland and First North Iceland and are
registered electronically in the systems of Nasdaq CSD Iceland. From now on the
information covers all shares traded on the Main Market and First North
Iceland. 

For further information please contact Surveillance Nasdaq Iceland (telephone
+354 525-2800; e-mail Surveillance_IS@nasdaq.com)

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851097
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.