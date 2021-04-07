Cluster Headache Market to Expand at 5.30% CAGR, Growing Demand Calls for Better Treatment to Patients, Anticipates DelveInsight

- The Cluster Headache market garners colossal growth backed by increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2018-2030)

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Cluster Headache Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Cluster Headache, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Cluster Headache market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Cluster Headache market report also proffers an analysis of the current Cluster Headache treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the key takeaways of the Cluster Headache Market Research Report

Many patients are undertreated, and in some cases, not treated. Cluster Headache patients are more likely to use prescription and nonprescription pain medications, including opiates.

Verapamil is the first choice drug in the preventive treatment of Cluster Headache. Some of the most promising drugs include Triptans, Analgesics, Verapamil, Emgality , among others.

The major key players include Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Winston Laboratories, Zosano Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others that hold the potential to create a significant drag in the Cluster Headache market.

and others that hold the potential to create a significant drag in the Cluster Headache market. The Cluster Headache market is expected to gain traction, attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as Eptinezumab, Civamide, Zolmitriptan, and others during the forecast period (2018-2030). The Cluster Headache market has a promising outlook with the launch of drugs such as Emgility in 2020, and with emerging drugs such as Eptinezumab and Civamide which are expected to enter the United States market by 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Cluster Headaches are an uncommon, severe form of primary neurovascular headaches. It is the most painful form of headaches, with the pain occurring on one side of the head and behind or above the eye or at the temple, most commonly.

Cluster Headache patients have typical trigeminal-autonomic symptoms, such as ptosis, sweating, and miosis. In addition to trigeminal-autonomic symptoms, a large proportion of patients with Cluster Headaches have migraine-like features such as photophobia or osmophobia; thus, many patients are not correctly diagnosed and are misdiagnosed with a migraine disorder instead.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total prevalent Cluster Headache population in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 877,859 cases in 2020. A higher percentage of the male population is affected by Cluster Headache as compared to the female population.

The Cluster Headache Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Cluster Headache Prevalence

Cluster Headache Diagnosed Cases

Type-specific Cases of Cluster Headache

Gender-specific Cases of Cluster Headache

Age-specific Cases of Cluster Headache

Cluster Headache Treatment Market

The Cluster Headache treatment can be divided into three treatment phases: a fast-acting abortive treatment, preventive drugs, and transitional treatment to connect the period between Cluster Headache patients commencing preventive drug dosages and the drugs asserting an effect. The main goal in Cluster Headache treatment should always be to inhibit all attacks. Unfortunately, attack freedom cannot always be accomplished, especially in chronic Cluster Headache (CCH) patients. It is important for them to have effective attack treatment options and attain the best effect/side effect ratio in close collaboration with the patient.

The short duration and severity of Cluster Headache attacks call for a fast-acting abortive treatment, but till date, drugs that can effectively treat cluster attacks are tight. Current guidelines comprise several options for prophylactic therapy based upon different levels of evidence. Prophylactic treatment drugs of the first choice are verapamil, lithium, and topiramate. Since preventive drugs require time to take effect and titrated to the therapeutic dosage, transitional treatment has a vital place in Cluster Headache. These transitional treatments generally employ their effect for several weeks to months.

Subcutaneous sumatriptan comes under the acute treatment drugs of the first choice. Subcutaneous sumatriptan, a selective 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor agonist, is the most effective abortive treatment for Cluster Headache attacks. Pain relief is usually observed in 75% of patients within 15 min, with one-third of patients stating pain freedom.

Triptans are generally well-tolerated. Verapamil is the drug of the first choice in the preventive treatment of Cluster Headache. Its mechanism of action remains explained, but the current understanding is that verapamil exhibits its effect through CGRP-release modification and possible circadian rhythm modification.

High-flow oxygen is another valid first-choice treatment to effectively lessen the pain of cluster attacks when used as soon as possible after the onset of an attack. The mechanism of effect requires further clarification, but the most likely mechanism is through neuronal activation inhibition in the trigeminocervical complex and dural inflammation. The great advantage of oxygen over other acute treatments is that there is a lack of adverse events.

Unfortunately, many patients are undertreated, and in some cases, not treated. Furthermore, individuals with Cluster Headache are more likely to utilize prescription and nonprescription pain medications, comprising opiates.

There is progress in Cluster Headache management. New data on disease's pathophysiology, growing awareness in the medical world and the general population, and features shared with migraine have probably contributed to these advances.

Cluster Headache Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

VYEPTI (Eptinezumab): Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical

Civamide (Zucapsaicin): Winston Laboratories

Zolmitriptan transdermal (C213): Zosano Pharma

And several others.

To conclude, Cluster Headache Market Growth will upsurge due to the launch of emerging therapies that are better in efficacy and/or with a more favorable safety profile, development of a genetic approach, and a large cohort of patients. Since the entire landscape was till recently was devoid of any effective pharmaceutical treatment option, any significant development in this direction is expected to create a tectonic impact on the existing market scenario nevertheless, clinical trials challenges, economic burden, and lack of doctor's knowledge regarding the disease will hinder Cluster Headache Market .

Scope of the Cluster Headache Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Cluster Headache Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Cluster Headache Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Cluster Headache : Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Winston Laboratories, and Zosano Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others.

Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Winston Laboratories, and Zosano Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

