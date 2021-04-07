Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ex-Johnson & Johnson-Spezialist nun bei InnoCan Pharma an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.04.2021 | 19:04
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Increased COVID-19 Work From Home Employment Nets Free Software Upgrade For DataVantage For IMS Version 5.0 Users

Upgrade Adds Data Masking Features to Secure Test Data

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Computer Resources, Inc. (DCR), a leader in z/OS data privacy and data management and testing software, announced today that customers still using DataVantage for IMS version 5.0 will get a free upgrade to release 7.1 as support for the earlier version will end August 31st. The upgrade will help meet security requirements with the prolonged period and increase of work-from-home employees.

Logo: Direct Computer Resources, Inc., is the developer of the DataVantage software suite that manages and masks data to help prevent data breaches when production data is used for testing and other purposes. The software operates in mainframe and enterprise computing environments.

"Due to COVID-19, we're offering a free upgrade, enabling current customers to gain data masking functionality to help secure test data," said George Lang, DCR's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Additional features include on-the-fly data masking, as well as date modification for date sensitive information to mitigate the risks associated with PII data breaches."

About Direct Computer Resources, Inc. (DCR)
DataVantage for IMS is the world's first-ever mainframe application testing and development software tool. George Lang developed the software in the 1970s with continuous improvements slated through 2021 and beyond. The software supports mainframe data security when data is copied from production databases for use during non-production purposes such as development, testing, training, and data analytics. DCR's full suite of DataVantage for z/OS software allows users to edit, manage and mask data safely, efficiently and affordably.

DataVantage is a registered trademark of Direct Computer Resources, Inc. in the United States.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481845/DataVantage_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.