Groupe Séché SAS, acting through its controlled holding company Pegase-53, announces that it exercised the second unilateral promises to sell Séché Environnement shares granted for its benefit by ICM SA on September 15, 20201. The operation has been completed today, April 7, 2021.

This second unilateral sale promise involved a number of 564,407 Séché Environnement shares at a price of €44.00 per share, representing 7.18% of the capital of Séché Environnement and 4.94% of the voting rights of Séché Environnement as of April 1, 2021.

Consequently, as of today, Groupe Séché SAS holds, directly and indirectly through its subsidiary Pegase-53, 69.03% of the share capital and 78.33% of the voting rights of Séché Environnement based on the capital and voting rights existing as of April 1, 2021.

Groupe Séché SAS is the holding company of the Séché family. In particular, it holds the Séché family's interest in Séché Environnement of which it is the reference shareholder.

Pégase 53 is a holding company 60% owned by Groupe Séché SAS and 40% by Unexo, a Crédit Agricole Group investment fund.

1 See Press Release of September 23, 2020. The second promise was transferred to Pegase-53 on March 26, 2021.

