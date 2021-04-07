Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Tigo Business teams up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer cloud services across Central America, Panama and Colombia

Tigo Business teams up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer cloud services across Central America, Panama and Colombia

Luxembourg, April 7, 2021 - Millicom's Tigo Businesshas teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand and integrate its managed and professional services into its cloud solutions portfolio in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia.

This collaboration allows Tigo Business to offer Amazon cloud services as part of its Tigo Multi-Cloud Managed Services portfolio, facilitating cloud consulting, design, migration, implementation, and management for businesses by expert engineers across the region.

"We've made significant investments in the construction, certification and development of new capabilities in our datacenters, as well as in our fiber optic network to benefit our Tigo Business customers across Latin America," commented Santiago Londoño, vice president B2B at Millicom. "Advancing upon our vision to promote the digital transformation of companies to be better equipped for the world of tomorrow, we are proud to have partnered with Amazon, a world-class company, to contribute to the technological advancement of the region."

Through the collaboration with AWS, Tigo Business seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of all companies in the region, including its more than 300,000 B2B customers, with services such as:

Direct AWS Direct Connect: Leverages TIGO's more than 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic in the region to bring secure and lower latency connectivity to customers, supervised 24/7 by the regional Network Operations Center (NOC). AWS Cloud Infrastructure: Gives customers multiple cloud infrastructure options to cater to the unique applications required by each individual client. Backup to the AWS Cloud: Offers storage and backup for large amounts of data on-demand. Disaster Recovery (DRaaS): Offers flexible and secure solutions for business continuity as customers evolve digitally, protecting critical systems against cybersecurity threats, physical and natural disasters. Centralized Management: Customer AWS services to be monitored and optimized by Tigo Business expert engineering teams to streamline management. Professional Services: Includes consulting on migration to the public cloud; cloud solution design; and support managing cloud environments.

"The pandemic has accelerated the use of new technologies and the Cloud, allowing companies to innovate and transform as they look for new lines of businesses, more efficiency, and solutions to new market risks", said Marcos Grilanda, regional director at Amazon Web Services. "We see a lot of potential in the markets of Central America, Panama and Colombia, that's the reason why we're teaming up with Tigo Business, a technology company with solid presence in this region and with expert engineers in Amazon's Cloud".

The strong technological infrastructure of Tigo Business, alongside a shared vision of promoting technological advancement across the region, leads Millicom | TIGO and Amazon to collaborate strategically on the path to digital transformation.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

