Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Continues Aggressive Business Expansion

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today it has completed installation of three additional systems of its proprietary television ad insertion technology in its digital ad insertion network, adding 19,000 new cable television subscribers.

Adaptive, together with its subsidiary companies, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) services via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing AI software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via its network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

Georgia, Ohio, and South Carolina are the latest states with cable television systems that have received new installations of the Company's proprietary DDAI technology, adding over 19,000 new cable tv subscribers to our ad insertion network. As reported in prior releases, the Company continues to aggressively expand installations of its proprietary hardware and software systems in cable television markets throughout the United States to meet the increasing demand for its offerings.

Adaptive CEO, J. Michael Heil, states: "Last summer we reported that we were backlogged on installing our proprietary equipment in nearly a dozen new locations. Our persistence in 2020 has resulted in Adaptive Ad Systems adding three more installations in 2021 so far. Simply stated, cable television systems in our niche markets continue to be drawn to the quality and competitive nature of our products and our one-stop services. Our sales team continues to work closely with prospective cable system customers who are switching to our advanced technology and unrivaled service and support as their current contracts expire. We are very pleased with our continued growth of installed systems throughout America's cable TV systems."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a compelling profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

