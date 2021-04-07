Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - China Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: CAU.H) (the "Company") regrets to announce that Maurice Colson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Mr. Colson held the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Colson was greatly respected by his peers and colleagues and the Company is deeply saddened by this loss and extends its deepest sympathies to his family.

The board of directors of the Company has appointed current director, Gordon Campbell, to the offices of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to fill the vacancy caused by Mr. Colson's passing.

