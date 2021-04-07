Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce it has retained Digital257 Technologies Inc. ("Digital257") to provide digital media and capital markets communications services to Minaurum. Digital257 is a digital marketing firm specializing in investor audience growth and will assist with online communications with the goal of increasing market awareness (the "Services"). In consideration for these services, Minaurum has agreed to pay Digital257 a fee of CDN$64,000 for a six-month period. Digital257 does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Minaurum or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The appointment of Digital257 is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Minaurum also announces it has granted 3,825,000 common share stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants. The Option exercise price is set at an approximate 27% premium to Minaurum's April 6, 2021 closing share price. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.52 for a period of ten years from issue date. In addition, Minaurum has also granted consultants 300,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.52 for a period of five years from the issue date. All of the options will be vested as per the following schedule: 25% will vest after six months, and another 25% each semi-annually. All of the options were granted pursuant to Minaurum's Stock Option Plan.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver Project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams operating in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager

(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1S4

Telephone 778 330-0994

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

