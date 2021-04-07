Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - 631208 BC Ltd. ("631") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") 300,000 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of 1246779 B.C. Ltd. ("779") from 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648") at a price of $0.00003 per Purchased Share for an aggregate purchase price of $9.00 pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between 631 and 648 on April 6, 2021:

Prior to the Acquisition, 631 held nil (0%) common shares of 779. As a result of the Acquisition, 631 now holds 300,000 (10%) common shares of 779. 631 acquired the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 779 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 779's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

631208 BC Ltd.

Attention: Jonathan Awde

(604) 761-5251

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79720