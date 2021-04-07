Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed the renewal of license EPL 6162 within its Erongo Gold Project. Pursuant to the agreement with the vendor of EPL 6162 (see press release dated September 10, 2019), in connection with the renewal, Antler made a cash payment of C$5,000 and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, will issue 17,077 common shares of Antler to the vendor, being 10,000 common shares plus C$2,500 of common shares of Antler at $0.35326 per share based on the 10-day volume weighted average price per common share immediately prior to September 10, 2020, the renewal date. Under the agreement, Antler must spend a further C$50,000 in exploration expenditures on EPL 6162 within one year of renewal to complete the acquisition of a 100% interest in EPL 6162.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. Antler's Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which is highly prospective for gold, and shares geologically similarities to the areas containing the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Golds' Otjikoto) as well as Osino's recent Twin Hills discovery. Antler's total license position now comprises five licenses (EPL 5455, 6162, 7261, 6550 and 6408) under option and a further five (EPL 7854, 7930, 7960, 8010 and 8042) under application, for a total landholding of approximately 85,341ha (853.41km2). Antler is currently focusing its efforts on advancing its Erongo Gold Project, which is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure. The Company continues to assess new in country opportunities and expand its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.antlergold.com

