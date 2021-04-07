Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2021) - Mosaic Capital Corporation (TSXV: M) (TSXV: M.DB) ("Mosaic" or the "Company") reports that it has granted, as part of its long-term incentive compensation program, an aggregate of 285,338 restricted security units ("RSUs"), comprised of 219,214 to its directors and executive officers and 66,124 to its employees. The RSUs granted will vest yearly in three equal tranches starting in April 2022.



ABOUT MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION

Mosaic is a Canadian investment company that owns a portfolio of established businesses which span a diverse range of industries and geographies. Mosaic's strategy is to create long-term value for its shareholders through accretive acquisitions, long-term portfolio ownership, sustained cash flows and organic portfolio growth. Mosaic achieves its objectives by maintaining financial discipline, acquiring businesses at attractive valuations, performing extensive acquisition due diligence, utilizing optimal transaction structuring and working closely with subsidiary businesses after acquisition.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Cam Deller

Vice President, Corporate Development

Mosaic Capital Corporation

400, 2424 - 4th Street SW

Calgary, AB T2S 2T4

T: (403) 930-6576

E: cdeller@mosaiccapitalcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79735