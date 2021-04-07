Alma Gold Inc. Announces Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Alma Gold Inc. ("Alma Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Dong Shim, CPA, CA, as Controller of the Corporation.

"We are pleased to expand and strengthen our financial reporting team with the welcoming of Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA as Alma Gold's new CFO. Nicholas will be supported by our concurrent appointment of Dong Shim, CPA, CA as Alma's incoming corporate controller. Both Mr. Koo and Mr. Shim are experienced Chartered Professional Accountants, and our growth will benefit from their involvement. We wish Mr. Cheung, who formerly held Mr. Koo's position, the best in his future endeavours," noted Ryan Kalt, CEO of Alma Gold.

CFO Appointment - Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA

Nicholas Koo, CPA, CA brings significant experience in financial reporting roles covering many industries including junior mining, building materials and high-tech. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Nicholas started his career at a mid-sized accounting firm providing accounting, consulting, audit and tax services to publicly-traded and private entities. He has also gained industry experience in a public company which is one of the largest distributors of building materials and home renovation products in North America, represented nationally across Canada and regionally in the Western United States. Mr. Koo is a Partner at SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants with a primary focus on business advisory, corporate consulting and regulatory filings both in the United States and Canada.

Corporate Controller Appointment - Dong Shim, CPA, CA, CPA (Illinois)

Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly-traded junior mining and high-tech companies. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois (United States). Through SHIM & Associates LLP, Mr. Shim serves as an audit partner on numerous audit engagements for various publicly-traded companies, primarily focused on the junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and high-tech sectors. Mr. Shim has also assisted numerous start-up companies achieve public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a privately-held reporting issuer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company was spun-out from Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD) in 2020. Alma Gold Inc. owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, located in the emerging Clarence Stream Gold District in southwest New Brunswick, Canada. Alma Gold Inc. is also exploring for gold in West Africa through its subsidiary, Karita Gold Corp. For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit www.AlmaGold.ca.

