Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC reports fourth quarter and non-audited full year 2020 financial preliminary results

Camposol Holding PLC will announce the results for the fourth quarter and non-audited full year 2020 financial preliminary results on Wednesday, April 07, 2021.

The presentation will be published at 6:00 p.m. (Lima) and will be available on the Company's website.


For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, Finance Director

acolichon@camposol.com.pe

Milagritos Olivero, Administration and Finance Officer

molivero@camposol.com.pe

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171

About CAMPOSOL

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. It has operations in Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a vertically integrated company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all of its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, OHSAS, ISO 14001, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe


