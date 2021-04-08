EQS Group-News: u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
Ad Hoc Press Release
u-blox to repay outstanding bond
Thalwil, Switzerland - 8 April 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, announces that the outstanding CHF 60 million bond with a coupon of 1.625% p.a. and maturing on 27 April, 2021 will be entirely repaid from existing cash.
Following this repayment, the company's cash balance will be approximately CHF 40 million.
u-blox investor releations contacts:
Switzerland and Europe:
Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
US:
Jeehae Linford, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
