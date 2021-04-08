DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD ENTERS INTO THE PUBLISHING OF THIRD-PARTY DEVELOPERS' GAMES, THROUGH A CO-PRODUCTION WITH THE STUDIO PORTAPLAY

DONTNOD Entertainment, French independent video games developer and publisher, and PortaPlay, games development studio, are proud to announce their collaboration. DONTNOD will publish PortaPlay's next game developed as a co-production for which DONTNOD holds the majority rights of the Intellectual Property.

PortaPlay studio, based in Copenhagen is currently developing an original creation, which fits with the editorial vision and values of DONTNOD. These values federate a broad audience and resonate with our very committed community of gamers around the world.

To support its ambitions regarding publishing, DONTNOD announced last year the set-up of a Publishing and Marketing department. These two new departments will enable DONTNOD to support future game releases, whether it is self-published or developed by external studios.

With this first partnership, DONTNOD will provide to PortaPlay its know-how and experience acquired with its previous titles, in order to support this future creation in its development and marketing. This new collaboration contributes positively to the value creation potential of the studio-publisher which, through this controlled co-production with an experienced core team of 10 developers, integrates an additional Intellectual Property to its assets and strengthen its games line-up beyond its internal production capacities.

Xavier Spinat, Head of Publishing at DONTNOD, said: « As a publisher, we want to offer players experiences that are both accessible to the wider audience, while setting the bar high regarding themes and quality of design. From our first discussions with PortaPlay, it became clear to us that co-producing and publishing this original creation would allow us to expand our portfolio with a game complementary to our in-house productions, while remaining true to our DNA. We will be able to bring to our partner with our know-how and our knowledge of the market, in line with our communities' expectations. »

Hans von Knut Skovfoged, Head of Development at PortaPlay, said: « We feel called to work on games with meaning. Games combining solid game mechanics and storytelling - about individuals in crisis situations tackling moral dilemmas. This new partnership is thus a great opportunity to us. Not only does it give us the opportunity to communicate with all the fans of DONTNOD's fantastic catalogue of games, but it also allows us to work with some of the best minds in this field - to help us improve our game and give the players the greatest experience possible! »

More information about this collaboration and the upcoming game will be revealed soon.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is a French independent publisher and developer that creates video games in the narrative adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM, TELL ME WHYTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and role-playing (VAMPYRTM) genres. Each new game is an original creation offering a unique narrative experience and game mechanics, featuring strong, touching and engaging stories, shared with our players around the world. DONTNOD has a worldwide reputation and collaborates with lead publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, FOCUS Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. As a studio and as a publisher, DONTNOD continues to evolve for its own productions but now also accompanies third-party studios on creations that resonate with its editorial vision (such as PortaPlay studio).

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About PortaPlay

PortaPlay is an indie developer that creates games with meaning. The studio has made games for 12 years+ from Copenhagen, by an experienced core team of 10 persons, with past experience from indie titles, serious games and AAA+ titles.

PortaPlay develops games about war and conflicts, told from the perspectives of the men and women enduring them, featuring challenging gameplay and storytelling grounded in reality. Experiences that immerse you in the characters and their stories, challenges you with tough decisions and serves it all with a high level of accessibility.

