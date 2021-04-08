Juniper Research is pleased to announce that the 2021 Digital Health Innovation Future Digital Awards are open!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

Aiming to reward the most innovative products and services across a wide array of different digital healthcare services after an unprecedented year of change for the healthcare industry, this year's Digital Health Innovation awards cover the following categories:

Telemedicine Remote Health

These awards are intended to celebrate excellence in remote healthcare provision, from diagnostics to treatment, following a year where they have become a vital part of ensuring safe healthcare provision.

Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution

Best Biometrics Innovation in Healthcare

Best Health Monitoring Device

Best Digital Health Data Management Solution

Best Independent Living Solution

Digital Therapeutics Mental Health

This category celebrates success in digital medical treatments, including digital therapeutics and digital wellness products.

Best Therapeutic Software Solution

Best Medical Application of AI

Best Consumer Wellness Solution

Best Employer Wellness Solution

Best Mental Health Therapeutic Solution

Healthcare Innovation

Healthcare is always moving forward, and this category rewards those solutions that use cutting-edge technologies to push forward the boundaries of healthcare and wellness.

Best Immersive Reality Healthcare Solution

Best Digital Health Fitness Solution

Best COVID-19 Healthcare Solution

Best Digital Diagnostics Solution

Judges' Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products, the Judges' Choice awards assess people and companies contributing the most to the cause of digital healthcare.

Excellence in Digital Health Innovation

Mover Shaker in Digital Health Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here. Entries close on the 7th May, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert analysts. The awards will be announced on the 15th June.

