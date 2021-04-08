Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or the "Group") today updates the market on its continued strong rent collection for the first and second quarters of 2021.

In respect of UK rents payable in advance on 25 March relating to the second quarter of 2021, as at 7 April, we had received 89 per cent of the £52 million of rent due and we expect the substantial balance of outstanding rents to be paid by the end of the quarter. This compares with 71 per cent at a similar point in 2020.

In respect of the first quarter of 2021, we have now collected 97 per cent of all rents due from both our UK and Continental Europe portfolios.

UK rental collection summary1

Q2 2021 (as at 7 April 2021) Q1 2021 (as at 7 April 2021) Q2 2020 (as at 2 April 2020) Paid 89 97 71 Deferrals (including payment plans) 6 1 25 Outstanding 5 2 4 Total 100 100 100

