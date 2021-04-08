Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
WOW! Bahnt sich bei InnoCan Pharma die Super-Sensation an?
WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 
08.04.21
08:02 Uhr
5,940 Euro
08.04.2021 | 08:05
Volta Finance Limited: Half-year report

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Half-Yearly Financial Report
for the period from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO
THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 8 April 2021

Volta Finance Limited has published its results for the six month period ended 31 January 2021.

The half-yearly financial report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta Finance Limited's website shortly).

For further information, please contact:

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Will Talkington
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 753 investment professionals and €858 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2020.

Attachment

  • IFS - Final 31.01.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab0d39ae-d5a5-477e-984d-9e1a365fd333)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
