DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding(PSP)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding(PSP) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 8 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Polymetal discloses the following information regarding the grant of options under its Performance Share Plan.

Under the current Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company with no par value was made to the Group CEO and the following PDMRs of the Company as follows:

Name Position Number of awards granted in 2021 Total number of awards outstanding under the PSP Vitaly Nesis Director 20,683 219,225 Vitaly Savchenko PDMR 13,191 96,960 Sergey Trushin PDMR 10,999 77,456 Roman Shestakov PDMR 10,242 76,670 Pavel Danilin PDMR 10,247 79,096 Igor Kapshuk PDMR 8,199 61,449 Valery Tsyplakov PDMR 10,242 79,012 Maxim Nazimok PDMR 10,247 78,898

No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 1,732,722 awards was granted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group.

Under the PSP, awards are exercisable following a four-year vesting period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to performance measures determined by Polymetal. For this award, vesting is based on relative TSR, measured against the constituents of the FTSE Gold Mines Index, as well as the Company's absolute TSR. Peers are ranked and the Company's position determines vesting (0% vests for below median performance; 20% vests at median performance; 100% vests at upper quintile performance and above). No award will vest if absolute TSR is negative, regardless of relative performance. For more details on the PSP, please refer to the 2020 Polymetal Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Nesis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares Identification code JE00B6T5S470 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) Price(s) and volume(s) c) n/a Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total Transaction Price Volume Aggregated Price d) Aggregated information Conditional award of 0.00 20,683 0.00 ordinary shares

e) Date of the transaction

7 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Savchenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares Identification code JE00B6T5S470 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) Price(s) and volume(s) c) n/a Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total Transaction Price Volume Aggregated

