Donnerstag, 08.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
08.04.2021 | 08:34
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding(PSP) -2-

DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding(PSP) 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding(PSP) 
08-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     8 April 2021 Polymetal International plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Polymetal discloses the following information regarding the grant of options under its Performance Share Plan.

Under the current Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company with no par value was made to the Group CEO and the following PDMRs of the Company as follows: 

Name       Position Number of awards granted in 2021 Total number of awards outstanding under the PSP 
Vitaly Nesis   Director 20,683              219,225 
Vitaly Savchenko PDMR   13,191              96,960 
Sergey Trushin  PDMR   10,999              77,456 
Roman Shestakov PDMR   10,242              76,670 
Pavel Danilin  PDMR   10,247              79,096 
Igor Kapshuk   PDMR   8,199              61,449 
Valery Tsyplakov PDMR   10,242              79,012 
Maxim Nazimok  PDMR   10,247              78,898

No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 1,732,722 awards was granted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group.

Under the PSP, awards are exercisable following a four-year vesting period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to performance measures determined by Polymetal. For this award, vesting is based on relative TSR, measured against the constituents of the FTSE Gold Mines Index, as well as the Company's absolute TSR. Peers are ranked and the Company's position determines vesting (0% vests for below median performance; 20% vests at median performance; 100% vests at upper quintile performance and above). No award will vest if absolute TSR is negative, regardless of relative performance. For more details on the PSP, please refer to the 2020 Polymetal Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Vitaly Nesis 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d) 
       Aggregated information          Conditional award of   0.00    20,683   0.00 
                            ordinary shares

e) Date of the transaction

7 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Vitaly Savchenko 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated

DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding(PSP) -2- 

Price 
d) 
       Aggregated information          Conditional award of   0.00    13,191   0.00 
                            ordinary shares

e) Date of the transaction

7 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Sergey Trushin 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d) 
       Aggregated information          Conditional award of   0.00    10,999   0.00 
                            ordinary shares

e) Date of the transaction

7 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Roman Shestakov 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d) 
       Aggregated information          Conditional award of   0.00    10,242   0.00 
                            ordinary shares

e) Date of the transaction

7 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Pavel Danilin 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d) 
       Aggregated information          Conditional award of   0.00    10,247   0.00 
                            ordinary shares

e) Date of the transaction

7 April 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

8 April 2021 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                            Igor Kapshuk 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status             PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                            Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code 
                            213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                            Ordinary shares 
 
       Identification code           JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                            n/a 
 
 
                            Description of Financial Aggregated Aggregated Total 
                            Transaction       Price    Volume   Aggregated 
                                                    Price 
d) 
       Aggregated information          Conditional award of   0.00    8,199    0.00

© 2021 Dow Jones News
