Sungrow Strengthens Position as Kazakhstan's Number One Inverter Solution Provider with Another 100MW Added

BALKHASH, Kazakhstan, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced today that it will be supplying its inverters to Kazakhstan's 100MW Balkhash solar power project, further strengthening its position as Kazakhstan's number one inverters provider.

The 100MW Balkhash project will be implemented by KAZ GREEN ENERGY LLC and built by local EPC TechnoGroupServices LLC in the Konyrat neighborhood of Balkhash city, Karaganda Region. The station will occupy an area of 140 hectares, deploy 525/530W bifacial modules, and be brought online in two phases. The 50MW phase one will be completed in October 2021 and the remaining 50MW will be completed in June 2022.

"After thoroughly evaluating the site's conditions, we needed a solution that could not only handle the region's hot summers and cold snowy winters but one that also made the most sense from a CapEx standpoint. The SG6250HV-MV became an obvious choice for us with its resiliency, cost-effectiveness and high efficiency," said Kanat Abenov, Technical Director of TechnoGroupServices.

"On top of all, I'd like to commend Sungrow on their willingness to work out all technical configurations and contract terms in order to meet our delivery terms in such a short period of time," Kanat Abenov added.

Despite the country's fossil fuel-based economy with its surplus of energy for domestic consumption, the Government of Kazakhstan is still choosing to support renewable energy and capitalizing on its rich wind, solar and water resources. The government of Kazakhstan has made an official commitment to increase the share of renewable energy in domestic electricity generation from 3% at the end of 2020 to 6% by 2025, 10% by 2030, and 50% by 2050.

Since 2020, the Karaganda regional government has been vigorously promoting the development of new energy projects and the region now has 4 operational solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 200MW. The Balkhash project is of particular importance due to the fact that all materials for use during the construction process will be provided by local enterprises.

On cooperating with TechnoGroupServices for the first time, James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow, said, "We are extremely honored to work together with local partners in bringing such a landmark project online. Sungrow will be there to offer any technical expertise and services to ensure the success of the Balkhash project. Furthermore, as the leading provider of inverters in Kazakhstan, we will continue to support the leadership's strategic commitment towards more favorable renewables and look forward to forging new ventures."

Once operational, the project is expected to generate 170 GWh of electricity a year, enough to meet the electricity demand of 100,000 households and offset 170,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg