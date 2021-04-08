The partnership will bring Ecospend's Open Banking innovative payments service to DNA Payments Group portfolio of 30,000 merchants. Sitting alongside their existing suite of products, this latest solution will offer a new alternative way for merchants to accept payments.

Nurlan Zhagiparov, Director of DNA Payments said:

"Ecospend's technology gives us the perfect opportunity to deliver the latest payments technology in the market. This latest solution underscores DNA's commitment to innovative thinking and responding to the needs of the market. The partnership with Ecospend will enable our clients to offer an additional cost effective and secure payment solution via Open Banking Payments. After extensively reviewing the market, we found that Ecospend's technology and reach are unrivalled, and we are delighted to announce this partnership."

Metin Erkman, CEO of Ecospend added:

"Ecospend has established itself as one of the leading open banking players in the market. We have over 50 UK bank API's and are developing our European PSD2 model. Soon we will be able to offer all EU users our market-leading bank payment and data-solutions. Having won the HMRC tender and now DNA Payments, we are fast emerging as the key Open Banking platform in Europe. As British industries start to recover from the economic consequences of COVID-19, Open Banking will represent a unique opportunity for businesses to make cost savings while improving security and the quality of the user experience"

In the past few months, DNA Payments has launched various new payment methods, including Pay By Bank, Pay By Link, and PayPal. These payment solutions have been rolled out across the DNA Payments Group of companies, including 123Send, Optomany and Active Payments, enabling their customers and merchants to accept payments quicker and easier than ever before.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited is the largest independent, fully vertically integrated payments company in the UK and EU. The DNA Payments Group consists of the UK's largest independent omnichannel gateway Optomany, which services large corporates and medium size businesses, 123 Send Limited and Active Payments which provide services to SME customers and are two of the largest providers of PaaS and SaaS services to multinational Acquirers and Banks.

DNA Payments is committed to build a transparent business model, so that customers can easily track their money at each stage whilst it is being processed using fast and efficient technology.

DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 for the provision of payment services.

