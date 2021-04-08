Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Partners with Leading U.S. Digital Marketing Agency to Launch Direct-to-Consumer e-Commerce Solutions

Snow Agency recognized as #1 U.S. digital marketing agency

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - today announced a partnership with Snow Agency to launch its direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce solutions.

The Snow Agency is a performance digital marketing and creative agency whose customized brand strategies and content production maximize the impact of direct response ads and creatives on Facebook/Instagram, Google/YouTube, Snapchat, and Email/SMS. To date, they've brought in more than $250 million USD in sales for their clients. The Snow Agency has been recognized on Yahoo! Finance ranked as the #1 US Digital Marketing Agency & Digital Agency in January 2021 by Design Rush, a top B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies.

The collaboration will allow Empower patients, existing and prospective, to benefit from an accessible, seamless and educative experience when purchasing at-home diagnostics test kits. Today patients can purchase at-home COVID-19 saliva test kits by phone or email at www.kaitests.com.

"Empower is committed to make our solutions as convenient as possible to all patients in North America. A DTC e-commerce solution is a key part of that solution." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "I am privileged to now count Snow Agency as a partner in our journey to deliver at-home testing solutions and empower patients to take control of their own health data. Even with vaccines, ongoing testing is desperately needed because more testing, along with mask-wearing and physical distancing, will get people back into offices, planes and classrooms and help catch cases that go undetected".

"This partnership is really making a positive difference in people's lives. We know that we can reach millions of consumers with success for brands. We see our partnership with Empower as our contribution from Snow Agency to help reopen the economy, allow people to travel with confidence and getting back to normal life." said Dan Snow, CEO and Co-founder of Snow Agency.

"As a trained physician and a digital marketing entrepreneur, I fully believe in Empower's at-home diagnostic testing solutions especially its integrated laboratory services at Kai Medical. It's the time now to digitally transform healthcare, focus on accessibility and convenience for patients and save valuable time and money on stretched public health services. People will need to get tested regularly so we can all get back to normal" said Dr. Jonathan Snow, COO and Co-founder of Snow Agency.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

