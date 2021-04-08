Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) -NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce continued record pace of cryptocurrency transactions within its ecosystem.

The Company has processed over $19,000,000 in transaction volume in March, increasing over February volume by 172% and surpassing January volume by over 122%. This growth builds on the announced $6.7 million processed in February and $8.2 million processed in January.

"Our 2021 momentum keeps building with another record month of transaction volume," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "For our team to continue achieving such significant month-over-month and year-over-year growth numbers is a testament to our ability to execute on our business plan and continued acquisition of merchants and partners and to drive long-term shareholder value."

There are multiple key drivers that continue to accelerate the growth in monthly transaction volume including:

Omni-channel marketing campaign driving 507 conversions with an average $1 CPC (Cost-per-click) and $34 CPA (Cost-per-action) and conversion rate up to 9% in the month of March

Surge in Partner interest with the Company fielding 10-15 new partner leads per week over the last 60-days with a close rate of 40% in March

Activation of European market and increase in processing European merchants through German subsidiary

In order to maintain and build on this momentum, the Company is currently scaling its global workforce and hiring Sales, Account Management, and Customer Success positions as well as doubling the size of its development team.

"The delivery of world-class products and services is the number one priority for team in all of the markets we serve," added Mr. Moore. "I'm especially proud of the strong growth in the last month of Q1 in 2021 which sets us up for continued growth in Q2 2021. The uptick in global merchants, partner growth, and success of our Partner and Marketing campaigns demonstrates the legwork that we put into the market in 2020 is starting to pay dividends."

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

