DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTMU LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.5726 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1757866 CODE: LTMU LN ISIN: LU1900066629 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTMU LN Sequence No.: 97758 EQS News ID: 1182260 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2021