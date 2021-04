Heliad's FY20 results were supported by 165% share price growth at flatexDEGIRO (formerly flatex), its largest portfolio holding, representing c 68% of NAV at end-FY20, and a partial exit from this company announced in July 2020. Liquidity was high at end-FY20 (cash at c 19% of NAV), which we believe could be used for new investments. Heliad continues to trade at a notable discount to NAV.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...