Nowi and its industry partners have announced their long-term strategic focus on reducing battery waste by enabling energy harvesting in various consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Nowi, Toshiba, Changhong, TW Electronics and other electronics conglomerates have reiterated their environmental responsibility and identified energy harvesting as a credible solution to meaningfully reduce the electronic waste footprint of the world. Not only does it help the environment by reducing the number of primary batteries being discarded but also by reducing the volume of raw materials being mined due to the extending of the lifespan of existing batteries.

Recent consumer trends for sustainable products are driving companies to increasingly invest in sustainable technologies such as energy harvesting. The European Union is also committed to implementing legal frameworks to recycle and reduce battery waste.

More information on the battery-waste reduction initiative can be found here.

Companies wanting to join the initiative are invited to contact Nowi directly.

Dennis van der Tol, Retail Sales Manager at Toshiba Corporations said "Toshiba strives to reduce the environmental impacts of all its business processes and reducing battery disposal is an important element in this strategy. Recently we have seen a strong adoption of electronic shelf labels in stores. By incorporating novel green technologies, the need for battery changes can be eliminated."

Simon van der Jagt, CEO at Nowi said "As we continue to connect the physical world to the digital, we risk causing immense harm by generating ever more e-waste. Energy harvesting's potential is more than just cost savings, it is first and foremost one of the best methods to ensure a sustainable future of electronics."

About Nowi:

Nowi is a private semiconductor firm based in Delft, the Netherlands, founded in 2015. Their expertise is in energy harvesting (low) power management IC and IP design. Nowi has been able to reduce the PCB assembly footprint of their IC by a factor 30 compared to other market alternatives, eliminate the need for various external components such as inductors, and increase the DC-DC conversion efficiency. The company is focusing on enabling low-power connected applications to become "Plug Forget".

www.nowi-energy.com

