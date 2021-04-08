Victorian-based property developer Beulah has announced its soon-to-be-completed Paragon tower, in the heart of Melbourne, will be home to the nation's largest and most efficient vertical solar PV system.From pv magazine Australia The AU$200 million (US$153 million), 48-storey, mixed-use building in Melbourne's CBD is due to be completed later this month but already Beulah is claiming the 42 kW solar PV system installed on the tower's core walls is the largest and most efficient vertical solar facility in Australia, declaring it will outperform buildings with similar vertical solar power plants. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...