TrustToken: Epic Yields with Trusted and Transparent Stablecoin TUSD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / TUSD, issued in 2018 by TrustToken, is an ERC20-based stablecoin that is 1:1 pegged to the US dollar with escrow held by multiple trust companies and third-party accounting firms. TUSD is audited by reserve information and is real-time updated on the official website to ensure transparency. TrueUSD is working with Armanino, a top US accounting firm, on real-time attestations of the TrueUSD balances. Armanino's trust explorer is constantly reading the underlying escrow balances and the total circulating supply of TrueUSD on-chain and compares the two.

With TUSD's current market cap of 300 million, it shows great potential to soar to the top of the rankings. Data from Coinmarketcap shows the total market cap for TUSD has been growing steadily since early 2020, from 150 million dollars to over 500 million dollars in less than a year. This growth is a clear indication of the demand for TUSD from institutional investors.

While it is widely known US dollars can be exchanged to USDT or TUSD almost instantaneously, the conversion of which, however, is different when it comes to exchanging USDT or TUSD for US dollars. On Silvergate Exchange Network, it only takes TUSD 2 minutes to be exchanged for US dollars. Through traditional banks, it could take only one day to complete the exchange in the United States and 3 days in Hong Kong, in comparison to the 7 to 70 days for USDT. TUSD's efficient and compliant fiat withdrawal channel provides solutions for USDT's fiat withdrawal issue.

Highly compliant and transparent stablecoin TUSD has now been listed on multiple DeFi platforms. Not only does TUSD have a high ranking among stablecoins according to multiple third-party rankings, but also in APR returns.

Curve: Stake TUSD and Earn More Than 30% APR

Renowned stablecoin trading platform Curve.fi is known for its low trading fee and low slippage. There is a great chance that it will become the main platform for TUSD trading. TUSD is listed on Curve.fi meta pool. By staking DAI, USDT, USDC, and TUSD, users can enjoy trading fee shares and CRV mining rewards. The rewards percentage is currently around 30% and will reach 40% with an accelerator.

TUSD proposal was approved by a total of 5,075,539veCRV in votes, showing Curve DAO community's great support to TUSD. In addition, as the author observed in the Curve community, the TrueUSD team has intentions to continue increasing the Gauge Weight for more benefits to the TUSD LP pool.

Uniswap: 17% APY for TUSD/ETH Trading Pair

UniSwap is the first AMM trading protocol built on Ethereum, and by far the platform with the highest TUSD trading volume. By providing liquidity to USD/ETH, users can gain a 17% APR.

SushiSwap: 45.08% APY for TUSD/wETH Trading Pair

In comparison with Uniswap, users can enjoy both trading fee and SUSHI mining rewards by providing liquidity to the TUSD/wETH pair on SushiSwap. Currently, TUSD's APY is up to 45.08% on Sushiswap's Onsen menu, with liquidity to the value of about 2.5 million USDT, indicating the market's increasing trading demand of TUSD.

AAVE: 9.71% Deposit APY

AAVE's current TVL is up to 5.4 billion, ranking second on the DeFi platform, following Maker DAO. As one of the first partners to join the AAVE ecosystem, TUSD had an average of 9.71% deposit APY over the last 30 days, with borrowing interest rate reached as high as 26.76%.

TUSD Ecosystem Expansion:Recently, TUSD made quite a few major moves in expansion. TUSD launched natively on Avalanche to achieve the vision of "let compliant and transparent digital assets to circulate freely around the world" as well as establishing a partnership with anonymous public chain Secret Network. It has been announced TUSD will soon be launched on another well-known public chain to bring a more user-friendly experience for all TUSD users.

