PHNIX Confirms To Debut At MCE Digital 2021 With New R290 Heat Pumps

GUANGZHOU, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCE, the world famous integrated expo which groups the whole worldwide production and distribution line of the HVAC and plumbing sector, will make a different debut in 2021. Aiming at enriching the expo experience, this year MCE will present in two different ways-digital and offline. The digital edition is scheduled from 8th to 16th, April, 2021. PHNIX, a leading heat pump manufacturer in China, will participate in the digital show with new R290 heat pumps presenting in an extraordinary virtual way. Moreover, PHNIX heat pump experts will offer a series of webinars deepening the theme of leading R290 heat pump technologies from China.

PHNIX will organize 3 live webinars (30 mins. each), in which the speakers of the webinars will directly interact with the participants and instantly answer their questions online so as to deliver an efficient communication experience on the show.

Here are three brand new R290 heat pump products that will be launched and capture your eye in the show:

*R290 All-in-one Inverter heat pump water heater with Hitemp Smart App control

*R290 Full inverter Air to Water Heat Pump for house heating/cooling/DHW heat pump

*R290 HeatMaster series Tankless Heat Pump for DHW (under development)

Agenda of PHNIX Live Sessions on MCE Digital 2021:

10th Apr. (12:00-12:30 GMT+2) Leading R290 Heat Pump Technology From China- Air to Water Heat Pump for house heating/cooling/DHW heat pump

12th Apr. (12:00-12:30 GMT+2) New Product Launch- New R290 Inverter All-in-one Heat Pump Water Heater

13th Apr. (12:00-12:30 GMT+2) PHNIX New Heat Pumps for District Heating in European Markets

"This time in the show, we will showcase three new R290 heat pump products for different application to the audience, we believe this new R290 heat pumps is the market trend and will soon be applied worldwide," said Peter Wang, director of PHNIX overseas business.

If you also want to join us at the show, follow the link below. We look forward to sharing our latest products and technologies with you.

https://livedigital.mcexpocomfort.it/

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480241/image.jpg