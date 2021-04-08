Jio Haptik partners with iSON Xperiences to enable AI-powered customer service for enterprises in Africa

- Haptik and iSON partnership will enable enterprises across telecom, e-commerce & financial services to leverage omnichannel Intelligent Virtual Assistants for delivering enhanced customer experiences

- iSON to be a key partner in Haptik's overall Pan Africa and Middle East expansion plan

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with iSON Xperiences, a leading customer experience provider in Africa, Middle East, and India. This partnership forges the power of Conversational AI and Contact Centre Automation to personalize customer experiences, improve agent performance, and lower cost overheads for businesses. Centered around iSON's vast experience in this market, this partnership strives to help businesses automate the frontline of customer support using Haptik's cutting-edge technology to:

24/7 virtual assistant to handle repetitive queries & diminish wait times

Strengthen CSAT by enabling call center agents to focus on high-value queries

Power omnichannel support & deflect traffic from costlier channels to chat

Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder at Haptik, said, "Our alliance with iSON allows us to power businesses in Africa and the Middle East with highly automated, streamlined & cost-effective customer support with Conversational AI. Companies within the iSON ecosystem can modernize their contact center operations with Haptik's cognitive NLU solution trained on 3Bn+ interactions. ISON's vast expertise in IT managed & customer experience services open up a broad range of use cases that we're looking forward to exploring together as part of our overall Africa expansion plan."

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Parvin Kumar, iSON's Global CEO says, "Coming together with Haptik is a beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together will be a success." Further, he added, partnering with Haptik will empower our business to become highly automated and digital BPO outfits. And, joining hands with Haptik will help us upgrade our customer experience with its intelligent virtual assistants, driving return on investment at every step of the process. This partnership will help the Haptik team to have access to the fastest-growing emerging market in the World. Together we achieve the goal of assuring an excellent customer experience because that's what we hustle for!"

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook. Haptik powers Enterprises including Fortune 500 companies to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing sales. (www.haptik.ai)

About iSON

iSON Xperiences is a global player in customer experience management. With a presence in 16 countries (Pan Africa & India) through 36 delivery centers, it has been managing a few of the world's most renowned brands. iSON combines human efforts with technology to deliver exceptional customer service with the help of a strong +14000 workforce. Visit www.isonxperiences.com for more details.

