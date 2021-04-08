Schaltbau Holding should benefit from trends towards digitalisation and interconnectivity in its core Rail segment (68% of FY20 revenues), while restoring profitability levels. The ability to leverage direct current (DC) switching expertise should provide opportunities in growth markets, such as new energy, e-mobility, the DC industry and smart grids. Schaltbau's valuation offers re-rating potential now that the company is on the verge of restoring profitability after an extensive restructuring programme.

