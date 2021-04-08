Construction on the solar plant is expected to begin this year. It will supply power to SNCF's unit SNCF Energie over a 20-year period.From pv magazine France EDF Renouvelables, the renewable energy arm of French power utility EDF, will supply SNCF Energie, a unit of SNCF Voyageurs that is itself part of French railway operator SNCF, with the electricity produced by a 20 MW photovoltaic plant located in the municipalities of Lachapelle-Auzac and Souillac, in the Lot department, under a 20-year power purchase agreement. Construction of the solar power plant will begin this year, with commissioning ...

