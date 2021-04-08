Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 
Tradegate
08.04.21
10:58 Uhr
1,252 Euro
-0,005
-0,40 %
08.04.2021 | 11:04
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-Apr-2021 / 09:32 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 April 2021 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transaction by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary 
shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 7 April 2021 for the following Directors at 100.70 
pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2019 
Annual Report and Accounts: 
 
Name of Director Position      Number of Shares purchased on 7 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 
                   2021                 (Shares) 
René Médori   Non-executive    19,860                101,462 
         Chairman 
Andrea Abt    Non-executive    4,965                 26,426 
         Director 
Sara Akbar    Non-executive    4,965                26,426 
         Director 
Matthias Bichsel Non-executive    4,965                 26,426 
         Director 
David Davies   Non-executive    4,965                40,658 
         Director 
George Pierson  Non-executive    4,965                 104,876 
         Director 
Francesca di   Non-executive    4,965                21,488 
Carlo      Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  97897 
EQS News ID:  1182436 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 04:33 ET (08:33 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
