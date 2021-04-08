Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Apr-2021 / 09:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 April 2021 Petrofac Limited (the "Company") Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 7 April 2021 for the following Directors at 100.70 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 7 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 2021 (Shares) René Médori Non-executive 19,860 101,462 Chairman Andrea Abt Non-executive 4,965 26,426 Director Sara Akbar Non-executive 4,965 26,426 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 4,965 26,426 Director David Davies Non-executive 4,965 40,658 Director George Pierson Non-executive 4,965 104,876 Director Francesca di Non-executive 4,965 21,488 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

