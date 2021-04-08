Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Moment Group AB (49/21)

The paid subscription shares in Moment Group AB will be delisted. Last trading day for MOMENT BTA will be April 12, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: MOMENT BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658091 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 218329 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB