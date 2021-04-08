Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Moment Group AB (49/21)

The paid subscription shares in Moment Group AB will be delisted.

Last trading day for MOMENT BTA will be April 12, 2021.

Instrument:  Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:  MOMENT BTA       
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015658091      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 218329         
---------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
