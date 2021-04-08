Taiwan Cement is planning to build a US$352 million EV battery factory in southern Taiwan. The 1.8 GW facility will produce high-charge-discharge nickel ternary batteries.Taiwan's largest cement company, Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC), is planning to invest NT$10 billion (US$352 million) in the construction of a battery factory in Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan. "The planned capacity is 1.8 GW, equivalent to the volume of long-distance batteries needed for the annual production of 24,000 electric vehicles," the company stated, adding that the factory will be operated by its storage ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
