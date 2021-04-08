A national production-linked incentive scheme introduced to encourage domestic manufacturing will now encompass solar. The PV policy will reportedly offer increased rewards for the production of more efficient panels and for Indian content-although it is not clear how.The Indian cabinet has approved an extension of the national production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to include solar module manufacturing. With an outlay of INR4500 crore ($602 million), the policy is intended to incentivize manufacturers, including foreign firms, to build gigawatt scale, vertically integrated production facilities ...

