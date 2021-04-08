

Photo caption clockwise from top left: Dato' Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, Group Managing Director of MMC Corporation Berhad, Mr. P.R Venketrama Raja, Chairman of Ramco Systems Limited and Mr. Virender Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Ramco Systems Limited during the virtual signing ceremony of Memorandum of Agreement on the Enterprise Resource Planning digital transformation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading Malaysian utility and infrastructure conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC) announced that it has embarked on a major digital transformation of five ports, in partnership with global software solutions leader, Ramco Systems.The digital transformation will consolidate and standardise processes of MMC's ports, which include Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Penang Port Sdn Bhd and Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd. The group-wide transformation was awarded based on the successful implementation of Ramco integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system at one of Malaysia's most advanced container terminal - PTP.This technological transformation programme will propel Malaysia to the forefront of global best-in-class ports - which plays a crucial role in mitigating supply chain challenges, including recent disruptions due to COVID-19.Building on an earlier implementation by Ramco Systems of an ERP system for PTP where about 90% of the system has achieved Go-Live in phases over the past 10 months, the enhanced rollout will digitalise processes, while providing real-time business information. MMC will also be able to consolidate various business support functions (namely Finance, Human Resource, Enterprise Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Logistics Management) across ports into a single integrated ERP system - all accessible on an integrated dashboard.Over 8,000 MMC employees across the ports will be plugged into the platform on their computers/mobile devices which now eliminates duplication errors and other bottlenecks, allowing efficient business processes and enhanced data visibility.The system will also include smart features such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), which will provide employees with greater insight as well as predictive alerts and chatbots which can reduce human error and save time. This will lay the foundation for MMC's broader strategy to enhance business experience to our customers and suppliers."The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed several trends into the spotlight, such as e-commerce and strengthening the supply chain. More than ever, we see the importance of ensuring our ports remain efficient and capable of quick turnaround, and we had been looking for a partner which could provide a scalable solution for all our ports.With the support from Ramco Systems, MMC is committed to accelerate digital transformation that delivers efficiency, productivity and reliability within our ports to provide the best-in-class service for our customers. The implementation of a common system and integrated technology platform will further maximise synergies and allow all our ports to share expertise and benefit from economies of scale. We aim to leverage on technology as a key differentiator in order to gain competitive edge and add value to our stakeholders," said Dato' Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, Group Managing Director MMC Corporation Berhad.P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Group, said, "It is a great honour to work alongside the MMC Group to help upgrade its ports. The partnership is a significant milestone in Ramco's history; the implementation of Ramco's systems will optimise operational efficiency at MMC Group, thereby translating into faster turnarounds at Malaysian ports and impacting Malaysian trade.""We at Ramco have established a strong Malaysian presence through our many years of engagements with multiple large conglomerates within the country, and this engagement was only possible through the hard work of the Ramco team in providing digital transformation to PTP. We look forward to working closely with the MMC team and am confident Ramco's software will bring great value to MMC's ports," added Raja.About MMC Corporation BerhadMMC Corporation Berhad ("MMC") is a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses under four divisions, namely Ports and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Engineering, and Industrial Development.Its key businesses under the Ports and Logistics division includes the port operations of Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd, Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Penang Port Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd and Kontena Nasional Berhad, a logistics provider. Internationally, MMC has presence in Saudi Arabia via Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port.Under the Energy and Utilities division, Malakoff Corporation Berhad is the largest Independent Power Producer in Malaysia and its subsidiary, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, is one of the leading environmental management companies in the country. Under Gas Malaysia Berhad, we are the supplier of reticulated natural gas in Peninsular Malaysia operating and maintaining 2,468 kilometres of gas pipeline. Through Aliran Ihsan Resources Berhad, we provide full-fledge water services using high technology treatment in Malaysia.MMC's Engineering Division has played a leading role as the Project Delivery Partner and underground works package contractor in completing 51 kilometres Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit ("KVMRT") Kajang Line (previously known as Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line) including 9.5 kilometres underground works. Currently, we are the main turnkey contractor for 52.2 kilometres KVMRT Putrajaya Line (previously known as Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line). MMC also successfully completed the 329-kilometre Ipoh-Padang Besar Electrified Double Tracking Project as well as the innovative Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel ("SMART") motorway, the first of its kind, dual-purpose tunnel in the world. MMC is currently in the final stage of completing the Langat Centralised Sewerage Treatment Plant (920,000 Population Equivalent) and Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (1,130 Million Litres Per Day).MMC's Industrial Development Division develops and manages approximately 5,000 acres of industrial developments namely Senai Airport City ("SAC") and Tanjung Bin Industrial Park ("TBIP") in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor and Northern Technocity ("NTC") in Kulim Kedah. The SAC, TBIP and NTC developments come under the ambit of Industrial Development division's three operating companies - Senai Aiport City Sdn Bhd, Seaport Worldwide Sdn Bhd and Northern Technocity Sdn Bhd respectively.In other business, through Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd, we are the operator of Senai International Airport in Johor Bahru - the southern aviation hub and an important gateway to Iskandar Malaysia.Enquiries: Please log on to www.mmc.com.my or call Azlina Ashar, Head of Group Corporate Communications, MMC Corporation Berhad, Tel: +603 2071 1124.About Ramco SystemsRamco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Event Driven Architecture by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it - which allows users to complete transaction using natural conversations; Mail It - transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It - mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It - a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. - Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services- Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration'- Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year - 2019 by Global Payroll Association- Positioned as Major Contender in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Platform PEAK Matrix