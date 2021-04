The "Analyzing Commercial Impact of UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament Postponement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the commercial impact of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, postponed by 12 months to 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using the publisher's Sport and Travel Tourism Intelligence Centers, this report aims to analyze the potential impact of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament under the various scenarios laid out by UEFA, in addition to the potential impact of a one nation event. We believe that the progress of vaccination programs in host nations will be key to determining how UEFA Euro 2020 will ultimately proceed.

Scope

It analyses the impact of the postponement and the ongoing uncertainty regarding uncertainty regarding the hosting of the tournament in the midst of a global pandemic.

This report analyses previous tournaments and the impact they had on host nations, outlining potential scenarios for the 2020 edition in terms of fan numbers, tourist visitation, tourism spend, economic impact, and commerical impact on sponsors and media partners, while looking at a selection of host destinations and assessing infrastructure investments for the tournament

This report predicts the various scenarios that UEFA may look to employ as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while assessing the commercial footprint of the tournament and the potential impact on sponsors.

1 Overview

2 Previous Impact of European Championships

2.1 Previous Impact: UEFA

2.2 Previous Impact: Local Economy, France 2016 Case Study

3 Expected Impact of Euro 2020 Pre-COVID-19

3.1 Broadcasters

3.2 Commercial

3.3 Fan Demand Ticket Sales

3.4 Visitation

3.5 Economic Impact

4 Scenarios

4.1 One-nation Euro 2020

4.2 50-100% Capacity

4.3 20-30% Capacity

4.4 Behind-closed-doors

4.5 Impact on Sponsors: Thematic Scorecard

5 Host Destination Snapshot

5.1 London Glasgow United Kingdom

5.2 Amsterdam Netherlands

5.3 Dublin Ireland

5.4 Munich Germany

5.5 Budapest Hungary

5.6 Bucharest Romania

5.7 Baku Azerbaijan

5.8 Rome Italy

5.9 Saint Petersburg Russia

5.10 Bilbao Spain

5.11 Copenhagen Denmark

6 Overall Verdict

Companies Mentioned

UEFA

Keneo

CDES

Booking.com

Hisense

SOCAR

Aplipay

Fanatics

Heineken

Coca-Cola

Volkswagen

FedEx

Takeaway.com

TikTok

Vivo

Qatar Airways

Networks Rail

Hyatt

Yotel

TFl

IH

Fattal

Nhow

Tifco

HBG

