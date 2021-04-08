Bleu Raises US$2 Million to Unfold the Power of Touchless Payment and Commerce Solutions Globally

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Bleu , a fintech company providing customers and merchants with seamless payment options, has secured US$2 million in funding from private investors. This will help Bleu expand its frictionless payment solutions to buyers and issuers in the US and the Asian Pacific Region, specifically Australia and New Zealand.

Bleu's state-of-the-art technology, the Point of Transaction (PoT) network, allows customers to pay whenever and wherever. The innovative virtual terminal software enables universal commerce payments, leverages fast Bluetooth connections, and supports all payment forms - even cryptocurrency. Bleu's software comes with very little friction in the checkout process as customers can make payments from a distance without having to touch or scan any hardware device. Furthermore, for businesses looking to optimize their operations, Bleu's first-rate platform can be leveraged to measure customer loyalty and engagement.

Bleu will use the acquired resources to further develop their advanced touchless products for device-to-device transaction experiences and modern payment terminal retrofit solutions. Those are part of Bleu's Payer and Merchant Software Development Kit (SDK) allowing the integration of crypto wallets, banking apps, and alternative payment applications that make payments without terminal hardware possible. Moreover, as Bleu aims to uplift their operations globally, the funds will expand their team in the Asian Pacific Region ready to drive regional sales.

"With these resources, we can expand our portfolio of touchless solutions and increase our product matrix to meet the needs of our clients across all merchant verticals," says Sesie Bonsi, the CEO of Bleu.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are looking for solutions that can improve their customer experience. Optimizing the buyer's shopping experience makes the integration of a good payment service provision inevitable for merchants, as customers demand fast and seamless transactions at the checkout point - the use of e-wallets alone is projected to grow to 47% of all transactions worldwide by 2022. Bleu offers merchants a convenient and secure payment solution, eliminating the need to carry cash or payment cards. Additionally, wireless transactions allow customers to complete their purchases safely from a distance.

Bleu is a leading fintech company on a mission to drive simple and secure payments. With a unique, white-labeled solution, Bleu empowers merchants to accept touchless payments via Bluetooth and allows customers to pay everywhere with freedom: card, transfer, cryptocurrency. With no hardware, Bleu is on a mission to scale payment services globally and make them accessible for all.

