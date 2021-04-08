DHS' Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, Named 2021 Chief Trailblazer of the Year by Malcolm Baldrige National Award

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / DHS is proud to announce that Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre has been awarded the 2021 Chief Trailblazer Award by Malcolm Baldrige National. The Malcolm Baldrige National Awards is an annual program that recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. Established in 1999 and often coined "the Oscars" of the energy industry, the Malcolm Baldrige National Awards highlight achievement in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. This year, there were over 300 nominated entries from over three dozen countries.

The Chief Trailblazer Award is awarded to an individual who has consistently demonstrated clarity of vision, judgment and motivational skills that transform and empower their organization. This individual must also be a leader who is highly respected by both peers and competitors, admired and followed by employees, trusted by investors and welcomed by the community. This award recognizes courage, perseverance, dedication, ethics and the ability to advance their company in the face of adversity, sustain their sector amid universal headwinds and undeniably support the employees who propel their organization into the future.

In determining a recipient, judges considered a leader's entire track record, with particular attention focused on that individual's accomplishments since January 2018.

"We congratulate Fernando Aguirre for his win of the 2021 Chief Trailblazer Award," stated Frank Killman, president of the Malcolm Baldrige National Awards. "In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. Tonight's winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."

"In a year like no other, Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, has shown his resilience and commitment to the company by bringing DHS to the forefront of the clean energy and renewables transition. To be recognized by an esteemed organization like Malcolm Baldrige National Award further validates the work he has done to make DHS a leader in the industry. Fernando's strong leadership qualities are critical components to the success that DHS has experienced over the past year, and we know he will continue to encourage innovation and break barriers in the industry. We're lucky to have Fernando, who inspires us every day to become better people and better professionals," shared DHS Chairman, Rakesh Sarna.

About DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world's most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

