Mondelez International, Inc. has chosen security awareness training specialists AwareGO to educate employees globally on cybersecurity for the next three years. AwareGO's innovative and bite-sized training modules and delivery will increase cybersecurity awareness within Mondelez International through their newly developed best-in-class training platform. This will help create an inclusive security culture within Mondelez International and minimize cybersecurity risks in general.

Just like Mondelez International delivers popular bite-sized snacks to satisfy people's hunger, AwareGO's method is to deliver bite-sized training modules automatically to employees instead of having them sit through long seminars where retention of knowledge is minimal. The state-of-the-art learning management system (LMS) from AwareGO makes training easy and automatic and offers metrics and values were admins can either pick ready-made programs or customize their own to fit their employee's needs.

"We chose AwareGO because it helps us to connect with our colleagues better and make the security awareness moments memorable for them. AwareGO is very people-oriented and manages to get the most important out of a topic and make it relevant for person's daily life. Our colleagues love it, and we start to see that our messages are more impactful," saidNikolay Betov, Information Security Governance and Awareness Lead at Mondelez International.

For Mondelez International it's all about providing the right snack for the right moment to meet their customer's needs. Mondelez International offer snacks in over 150 countries and helps consumers easily access the right snacks throughout their day, in addition to inspiring mindful snacking habits for a more satisfying snacking experience. This ethos goes well with AwareGO's "snack-sized" training modules which will now be offered to Mondelez International employees around the world.

"We are truly honored that Mondelez International selected us for this important task," said AwareGO CEO Ragnar Sigurdsson. "AwareGO's vision has always been to make the world a more cyber secure place and to address the human factor when it comes to cybersecurity risks. We do that by helping companies train their employees in a more entertaining and effective way, trying to influence their behavior with a positive message rather than simply lecturing "don't do this" or "you can't do that." Our training materials explain best practices and encourage and empower people to do their best for cybersecurity within their workplace."

In the next few weeks Mondelez International will begin showcasing the AwareGO training content and start the training of their employees to create a stronger security culture within the company.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About AwareGO

AwareGO is a global provider of security awareness training solutions that help enterprises improve cybersecurity awareness in the workplace and protect their business from modern-day cybersecurity risks. AwareGO's continuously growing library of training videos applies best-in-class tools and techniques from the advertising industry to create effective one-minute, real-life videos proven to increase security awareness. To date, the company has successfully trained more than 8 million employees worldwide.

Based in Iceland, AwareGO has locations in the United States, Czech Republic, and Croatia. For more information visit awarego.com.

