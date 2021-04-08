Bates Electric Helping Customers Prepare for Severe Weather Season

ARNOLD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / As storm season once again bears down upon the U.S., Bates electric is helping customers across the country prepare with custom installations of electric generators, helping keep the power-on in the most dangerous of situations.

With locations across the eastern U.S., Bates Electric works to make sure when the power goes out their customers are ready with custom generator installation and repair.

"As a full-service electric contractor, we provide many valuable services to out customers across the country, but none may be so vital as keeping the power on to those that need it the most, in times where regular power service is unavailable," said Chris Bates, owner and CEO.

Bates Electric is a Generac certified installer and frequently installs automatic home generators from 7,000 up to 40,000 watts.

"With these amazing machines from Generac we have a large variety of options for those home installations," Bates said. "And it's not just vanity, in some cases these generators are saving lives and property. One of the biggest threats from severe weather is flooding, and with our generator installation we can keep that sump pump running, keeping your basement dry. Even more importantly we can keep those lifesaving medical devices up and running, while the power is off."

While installation of an automatic home generator from Bates Electric can keep the power on in an emergency, they also offer standby recreational systems and portable units, great for trips where electricity is a necessity.

They also work with commercial systems, installing systems that run up to 150 kilowatts, providing power for the largest of needs.

"Knowing that in those power outages that your business is protected from unexpected power outages is a huge relief for those business owners that live under the threat of severe weather - and other situations that can inadvertently affect the power supply," Bates said.

For more information about Bates electric, visit their website, bates-electric.com.

The company also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook, Yelp and Angi.

Media contact

Company: Bates Electric

Contact: Chris Bates

Telephone: (636) 464-3939

Website: https://www.bates-electric.com

Address: 2006 Sierra Prkwy. Arnold, MO. 63010

SOURCE: Bates Electric

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639450/Bates-Electric-Helping-Customers-Prepare-for-Severe-Weather-Season