New Analytical Case Study by Deep Knowledge Analytics Ranks COVID-19 Safety, Vaccine Distribution, Government Efficiency and Economic Resilience of 25 Cities Globally

Deep Knowledge Analytics'newest special case study utilizes a 50-parameter analytical framework (1,300 data points in total) to rank overall COVID-19 safety and pandemic response efficiency (economy, treatment, vaccine distribution, transparency and governance) of 25 cities among 5 major regions globally, identifying key factors behind the most successful municipal responses to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Link to COVID-19 Safety City Ranking Q1/2021: www.dka.global/covid-city-ranking

The report and associated IT-Platform primary goal is to analyze governmental response and management of pandemics on a municipal (city) level. By identifying and characterizing essential weaknesses and threats in city management of pandemic threats, the project pinpoints key factors that must be addressed early and optimized to avoid future outbreaks, deepening of economic damage and the decline of local healthcare systems.

The analysis utilizes 1,300 data points in total, applying an analytical framework consisting of 50 parameters classified into 5 qualitatively distinct categories (Economy Resilience, Government Efficiency, Healthcare Management, Quarantine Efficiency, Vaccination Rate) to a total of 25 cities and municipalities globally. The associated IT-Platform also incorporates a number of advanced analytical features and interactive functions including interactive maps and dynamic graphs based on data aggregated from a number of reputable and reliable sources.

This project marks the first COVID-19 City Safety Ranking that focuses on municipal and city-level (rather than national) pandemic response, safety and performance. Previous Regional COVID-19 Safety Assessments by Deep Knowledge Analytics, released periodically throughout 2020, encompassed 250+ Countries, Regions and Territories classified and ranked according to a more thorough analysis of their institutional environment, with a particular emphasis on economic stability and updated parameters of quarantine efficiency as well as more recent indicators of practical success and an examination of newly-emerged geographical pandemic hotspots.

About Deep Knowledge Analytics

Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.

